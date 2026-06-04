Amazon's New AI Tool Wants To Turn Your Random Thoughts Into Purchases

As if impulse shopping wasn't already easy enough.

Amazon has rolled out another artificial intelligence feature designed to help shoppers find products... and probably spend money they weren't planning to spend five minutes ago.

The retail giant's latest AI-powered tool can create images based on vague descriptions of products you're trying to find. In other words, if you can picture it in your head but can't remember what it's called, Amazon's AI will try to figure it out for you.

Let's say you're looking for one of those scratchy natural-fibre rugs but can't remember the word "sisal." Instead of spending 20 minutes Googling things like "beige carpet thing made from plants," you can type a description into Amazon's search bar.

The AI will then generate images that resemble what you're thinking of and point you toward products that match.

The feature is currently available to U.S. customers using the Amazon Shopping app on iPhone and Android devices.

Because Apparently We Need More Ways To Shop

This new tool joins a growing collection of AI features Amazon has been quietly adding to its shopping experience.

There's already Rufus, Amazon's AI chatbot, which can answer questions about products before you buy them.

Then there's Lens Live, which lets shoppers point their phone camera at an item in the real world and instantly find similar products online.

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And if that wasn't enough, Amazon's "Help Me Decide" feature studies your shopping habits and suggests other things you might want to buy.

Because nothing says "helpful technology" quite like an app saying, "I noticed you bought a camping chair. Have you considered purchasing 47 other camping-related items?"

The Future Of Shopping Is Reading Your Mind

The goal behind all these tools is simple: make it faster and easier to find products online.

Critics might argue the real goal is shortening the amount of time between "That would be nice to have" and "Your package will arrive tomorrow."

Either way, the days of trying to remember product names may be coming to an end.

Which is great news for anyone who's ever searched the internet for things like:

"Fluffy blanket hoodie thing."

"The lamp from every home decorating show."

Or...

"That kitchen gadget everyone on TikTok won't stop talking about."

The future is here. And apparently, it's very interested in helping us fill our carts.