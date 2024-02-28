‘Sopranos’ Actress Drea De Matteo Pays Off Mortgage with OnlyFans Cash

After nearly losing her home during the pandemic and struggling to find work, Sopranos star Drea de Matteo says her OnlyFans account helped her pay off her mortgage in “Five Minutes.”

De Matteo, told the Daily Mail this week she was down to her last $10 and was close to losing her home before she decided to join the adults-only subscription site last year.

The actress, who lost work over her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, said she didn’t want to join the site but added that she was out of options after the bank threatened to take her home.

Drea explained to the publication that her situation was serious, adding the bank had put her into foreclosure and the house had flooded. On top of that, she was caring for her elderly relatives…

De Matteo decided to join OnlyFans as a way to help re-establish her financial footing.

Drea says she put up a few pictures and within five minutes she was able to pay back the loan on her home…

De Matteo joined the R-rated site in August making her announcement with a nude photo on her Instagram posing in a pair of animal-print boots, smoking a cigarette while sitting on a bed. “OnlyFans is live now,” she wrote in a follow-up post that showed her in a black two-piece swimsuit.

For $15 per month, subscribers get access to uncensored shots of the 52-year-old.

Other celebrities who have embraced the platform include Iggy Azalea, Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Tyga, and Chris Brown.