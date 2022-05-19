Carmen Electra Has Joined OnlyFans

Carmen is now a content creator for OnlyFans where she says she will be posting swimwear and lingerie photos as well as beauty tutorials and holiday content for potential subscribers. Merry Christmas!

The 50-year-old actress says that joining the site was “a no-brainer!” She explains that by joining the site she can become her own boss and have her creative vision to share with fans without someone standing over her telling her what to do.

Carmen may be best known for her short stint as Lani McKenzie in Baywatch in the 90s as well as her marriage to Dennis Rodman.

Carmen says she hasn’t posted just yet but admitted she will be able to be “a little more intimate” with fans.



Carmen also admitted if she has a desire to “show a little bit more” on the site then she won’t have to put any strategically placed emojis over her body.

This comes after searches for Carmen on the X-rated site PornHub increased following her appearance on the basketball docu-series The Last Dance in 2020, in which she discussed her marriage to ex-Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman.