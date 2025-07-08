Coldplay Lights Up Toronto — But Fans Still Feel Like Cattle at Closing Time

Coldplay kicked off their four-night takeover of Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on Monday, and while the music was magical, the post-concert exit was? Still, a bit of a traffic jam meets human pinball machine.

After fans were stuck for hours during last week’s venue debut show (and yes, some did miss their trains and possibly question their life choices), event organizers promised a smoother experience this time around. And hey — it was slightly better. You know, in the same way that being stuck in traffic for 40 minutes is better than two hours.

“Pulsing” Isn’t a Dance Move — It’s a Crowd Control Tactic

As the stadium emptied, staff held up red and green lights like a high-stakes game of human Red Light, Green Light, a process Live Nation Canada is calling “pulsing.”

Translation: “Please wait here, don’t trample your fellow concertgoers, and maybe you’ll make the last GO Train.”

The idea is to stagger crowds heading toward transit zones so we don’t all form one mega-sardine line on the platform. (The last GO Train out left at 12:30 AM, which feels like a dare.)

And while some fans said it worked better than last week’s chaos, others described the vibe as “being herded like cattle”. (Canadian cattle, of course — polite but increasingly cranky.)

RELATED: Coldplay & BTS Release First-Ever Collaboration ‘My Universe’

Chris Martin Gets It

Ever the charming Brit, Coldplay’s Chris Martin acknowledged the collective transit struggle during the show, thanking fans for braving “the traffic and the travel and the trains and the waiting” just to get to “this weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.”

Honestly, Chris, that’s the most Toronto concert review we’ve ever heard.

Three More Shows to Go...

With three more nights to go at the 50,000-capacity stadium, here’s hoping Live Nation continues tweaking the exits — or at least hands out juice boxes and comfy shoes while we wait.

So if you're heading to one of the next shows: wear runners, bring snacks, and maybe prep your group chat with a simple, “I might not make it home until Tuesday.”