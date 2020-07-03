We start the month with Canada Day! And now more than ever, Canadian’s have a lot to be thankful for!

As we enjoy the hottest month, traditionally of the year, here are some more things to look forward to in July!

July 3rd is compliment your mirror day!

July 4th our American Friends celebrate Independence Day!

A few shows worth mentioning: The “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot hits Netflix today. The cast of “30 Rock” will reunite to host the NBC “Upfront” special on July 16th.

In movies: “Hamilton” lands on Disney-Plus this Friday.

The Tom Hanks World War Two movie “Greyhound” premieres on Apple TV on July 10th.

Andy Samberg’s new “Palm Springs” movie hits Hulu on July 10th.

Other noteworthy days include: