THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN JULY
What will summer look like?
We start the month with Canada Day! And now more than ever, Canadian’s have a lot to be thankful for!
As we enjoy the hottest month, traditionally of the year, here are some more things to look forward to in July!
July 3rd is compliment your mirror day!
July 4th our American Friends celebrate Independence Day!
A few shows worth mentioning: The “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot hits Netflix today. The cast of “30 Rock” will reunite to host the NBC “Upfront” special on July 16th.
In movies: “Hamilton” lands on Disney-Plus this Friday.
The Tom Hanks World War Two movie “Greyhound” premieres on Apple TV on July 10th.
Andy Samberg’s new “Palm Springs” movie hits Hulu on July 10th.
Other noteworthy days include:
- French Fry Day is July 13th
- Mac and Cheese Day is July 14th
- July 17: World Emoji Day
- National Ice Cream Day is the 19th
- National Hot Dog Day is the 23rd
- National Tequila Day is July 24th.