Celebrate Canada Day: Here’s Everything You Need To Know 

Canada Day is all about taking a moment to appreciate this country we call home. Whether you're diving into local events, spending time with family, or brushing up on a bit of Canadian history, we’ve pulled together all our Canada Day content in one easy spot.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

What’s Open and Closed on July 1st

Plan ahead with Barrie 360’s detailed guide to what's open and closed on Canada Day. It includes essential services, retail stores, entertainment venues, and more.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Canada Day >>

It’s Kool To Be Canadian Radio Special

This Canada Day, Kool FM is turning the dial all the way up on Canadian pride with a 12‑hour radio special from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect non-stop Canadian content—your favourite homegrown hits, fun facts, hidden gems, and iconic stories from hockey to healthcare. It’s a celebration of everything Great White North, sponsored by Paul Sadlon Motors.

Tune in for your patriotic soundtrack and feel the Canadian vibe >>

Our Canada Day Features

We’ve covered a wide range of topics to help you get the most out of your Canada Day. From event listings to cultural spotlights and patriotic playlists, you’ll find everything you need to celebrate the day right here.

Canada Day Celebrations Across Simcoe County

Simcoe County is hosting a variety of Canada Day events, from family-friendly activities and live music in Barrie and Wasaga Beach to fireworks shows in Orillia and new attractions at Snow Valley. There’s something for everyone to enjoy this July 1st.

Find out more about what’s happening near you.

Canadian Alternatives to U.S. Products

With rising tariffs on American goods, Canadians are turning to homegrown alternatives. This article highlights Canadian brands that offer products similar to popular U.S. items, from dairy and snacks to personal care and beverages. Supporting these brands helps bolster the local economy and ensures quality products are available domestically.

Explore the full list of Canadian-made alternatives.

Can You Answer These 20 Canadian Trivia Questions?

Think you know Canada? This fun quiz challenges your knowledge with 20 questions covering everything from geography and history to pop culture. Test your skills and see how many you can answer correctly!

Ready to put your Canadian knowledge to the test? Dive into the quiz and see how you score!

11 Phrases Only Canadians Will Understand

From “double double” coffees to “pop” instead of soda, these uniquely Canadian phrases capture the country’s spirit and culture. If you’ve ever wondered what a “mickey” or “KD” means, this list has you covered.

See the full list and brush up on your Canadian lingo.

'Loonie' Canadian Laws You Might Be Tempted to Break

Canada boasts some quirky laws that might raise an eyebrow. From restrictions on pet rats in Port Coquitlam to bicycle licensing fees in Snow Lake, these regulations add a unique flavor to Canadian legislation. For instance, it's illegal to swear in a public park in Toronto, and in Alberta, all rats are considered pests and are banned. Additionally, there are rules about how many coins can be used in a single purchase, and specific laws address the theft of oysters. These peculiar laws remind us of the diverse and sometimes humorous legal landscape across the country.

Dive into the full list and see how many you've unknowingly broken.

Snacks You Didn’t Know Are Canadian

Canada is home to a variety of unique snacks that might surprise you. From the tangy taste of ketchup chips to the sweet layers of Nanaimo bars, these treats are beloved across the country. Other notable mentions include the coffee-flavored Coffee Crisp bar, the all-flavor combination of All-Dressed chips, and the indulgent BeaverTails pastry.

Want to discover more iconic Canadian snacks? Check out the full list and satisfy your curiosity.

5 Things That Are So Canadian

Canada's identity is shaped by unique traditions and quirks. From the beloved poutine—fries topped with cheese curds and gravy—to the iconic "loonie" dollar coin, these elements define Canadian culture. Other notable mentions include the distinctive practice of drinking milk from bags and the global appreciation for ketchup chips. These aspects, along with the musical legacy of The Tragically Hip, showcase the rich tapestry of Canadian life.

Discover more about these quintessentially Canadian traits.

For Better or Weirder: Canadian Inventions That Changed the World

Canada has contributed some truly unique and world-changing inventions. From Dr. James Naismith's creation of basketball in 1891 to the development of the modern zipper by Gideon Sundback in 1913, these innovations have left a lasting impact. Other notable Canadian inventions include insulin, peanut butter, poutine, walkie-talkies, snowmobiles, Hawaiian pizza, IMAX, and the Wonderbra. Each of these inventions showcases Canada's creativity and ingenuity in various fields.

Check out the full article for a deeper dive into Canada's inventive history.

Eh to Zed: Decoding Canadian Slang

Canadian slang is full of unique words like “eh,” “double-double,” and “toque” that capture the country’s culture. These expressions reflect everyday life across regions and add flavour to Canadian conversations.

Explore the full list of Canadian slang and add some local flavour to your vocabulary.

Canada Day: A Snapshot of History

Canada Day celebrates the moment Canada officially became a country on July 1, 1867, when Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick came together to form the Dominion of Canada. Back then, it was called Dominion Day, and it marked the beginning of our path toward becoming the independent nation we are today.

In 1982, when Canada took full control of its Constitution, the holiday was renamed Canada Day—a shift that better reflected our identity and modern values. Today, it’s not just about looking back, but also about recognizing how far we’ve come, the diverse voices that shape us, and the work that still lies ahead.

Happy Canada Day

Whether you're watching fireworks, exploring local events, or just relaxing in the sunshine, Canada Day is a reminder to slow down and enjoy what makes this country feel like home. Celebrate your way, and take a moment to appreciate the people, places, and stories that make your corner of Canada special.