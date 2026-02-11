5 Easy Valentine’s Day Activities to Do With the Kids

Valentine’s Day with kids does not have to be over-the-top, expensive, or covered in glitter for three weeks. Sometimes the best moments are the simple ones that feel special without turning your house upside down. Here are five easy Valentine’s Day activities you can do with your kids that are actually fun and low stress.

1. Make Valentine Cards for Each Other

Skip the store-bought cards and let the kids make their own. Pull out paper, crayons, stickers, and whatever craft supplies you already have. Let them make cards for you, siblings, grandparents, or even pets. It is less about how they look and more about the sweet things they come up with on their own.

2. Have a Valentine’s Movie Night

Pick a family-friendly movie, throw on some pyjamas, and make it a cozy night in. Add popcorn, heart-shaped snacks, or pink hot chocolate if you are feeling festive. The kids will remember the time together way more than anything fancy.

3. Bake Something Simple Together

You do not need an elaborate recipe. Cookies, cupcakes, or even boxed brownies work just fine. Let the kids help stir, pour, and decorate. Yes, it will be messy, but that is part of the fun. Bonus points if you package a few treats to drop off for neighbours or family.

4. Do a Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt

Create a simple scavenger hunt around the house with clues leading to small treats or notes. It can be as easy as, “Look where we keep the shoes” or “Check under your pillow.” It adds a little excitement to the day without a lot of prep.

Scavenger hunts are wonderful ways to incorporate language skills into a fun activity that children actually want to participate in. Here are just a few reasons scavenger hunts are great: Encourages Expressive Language: Children describe items, answer questions, label objects, and explain where things are found using complete sentences. Strengthens Receptive Language: Children must listen to and understand directions, including sequencing, spatial concepts, and key details. Vocabulary Expansion: This activity introduces and reinforces thematic vocabulary and location words in a meaningful context. Motivation & Engagement: This game format increases attention & participation, especially for children who struggle with structured tasks. Holiday themes create emotional connection and excitement, improving learning outcomes. This is also a great way to expose your little ones to letters & words. Early exposure to letters, words, reading, and writing helps develop early literacy skills, supports language comprehension, and strengthens cognitive skills linked to language. Have your little one try to read the clue or read it to them slowly, while they're watching and move your finger along with the words as you say them.

5. Share What You Love About Each Other

This one is simple but meaningful. Sit down together and take turns saying what you love about each other. It could be something funny, kind, or sweet. It is a great way to remind kids that Valentine’s Day is not just about candy, but about love in all its forms.

Valentine’s Day with kids does not have to be perfect. A little time, a little effort, and a lot of love go a long way.