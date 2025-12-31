Kevin McCallister’s Home Alone Groceries Cost $19.83 in 1990 — Here’s What They’d Cost in 2025 🇨🇦

When Kevin McCallister bravely marched into the grocery store alone in Home Alone, his cart total came to $19.83 in 1990.

Fast-forward more than three decades, and that same grocery run would give today’s shoppers serious sticker shock.

A YouTuber recreated Kevin’s shopping list in 2024, buying modern versions of the same items. The total came to $55.99 USD, which works out to about $75.60 CAD.

That’s an increase of more than 180% since 1990 — and yes, our wallets felt that too.

Kevin’s Grocery List: Then vs. Now

Here’s what Kevin grabbed, aisle by aisle, and what those items cost in Canadian dollars.

🥖 Pantry Basics

Large loaf of bread : about $3.90 CAD

: about Half-gallon of whole milk : roughly $4.05 CAD

: roughly Orange juice (on sale): around $3.40 CAD

🍝 Frozen Favourites

Kraft Mac and Cheese (single serving) : about $5.10 CAD

and Cheese : about Stouffer’s turkey dinner: roughly $5.40 CAD

🧻 Household Essentials

Toilet paper : about $10.80 CAD

: about Cling wrap: around $6.05 CAD

🧺 Laundry Day

Tide laundry detergent : approximately $21.60 CAD

: approximately Snuggle dryer sheets: about $5.65 CAD

🪖 Bonus Item

Toy soldiers substitute: roughly $5.40 CAD

2024 total: $75.60 CAD

1990 total (adjusted to today’s CAD): roughly $27 CAD

The Biggest Price Jumps

Some items barely flinched, while others absolutely ballooned.

Laundry detergent was the biggest hit, climbing to over $21 CAD . New formulas, eco packaging, and brand upgrades all added to the cost.

was the biggest hit, climbing to over . New formulas, eco packaging, and brand upgrades all added to the cost. Toilet paper soared past $10 CAD , thanks in part to pandemic shortages that pushed prices up permanently.

soared past , thanks in part to pandemic shortages that pushed prices up permanently. Even basics like milk, bread, and juice now cost two to three times more than they did in Kevin’s day.

Frozen dinners held up better than expected, staying under $6 CAD, but still far pricier than in 1990.

Why Groceries Cost So Much More

Inflation explains part of the jump. Prices overall rose significantly between 1990 and today. But groceries climbed even faster due to:

Higher transportation and fuel costs

Extreme weather is affecting crops

Increased labour costs

Supply chain disruptions

Fewer grocery chains are competing in many areas

In short, food prices didn’t just rise — they sprinted.

So, What Would Kevin Pay in 2025?

With food prices continuing to rise through 2025, Kevin’s grocery bill would now land between $77 and $78 CAD.

That’s nearly four times what he paid as an eight-year-old left home alone with a credit card and confidence.

Location Still Matters

Just like today, prices depend heavily on where you shop.

Discount stores and big chains usually charge less, while specialty and premium grocers can push that same list $10 or more higher. Sales, loyalty points, and coupons can soften the blow — but only so much.

Bottom line?

Kevin survived burglars, traps, and a haunted basement. But in 2025, it’s the grocery bill that would really test him 🛒😬