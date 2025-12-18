Leanne's Pop Culture Moments We Couldn’t Escape in 2025

2025 was a year in pop culture. Some moments were joyful, some were chaotic, some made the internet completely lose its mind and a few had us all collectively saying, “Wait… is this real life?”

Here are some of my biggest pop culture moments, (in no particular order), from 2025 that felt impossible to escape, in the best and messiest ways.

Katy Perry Goes to Space

If you somehow missed the image of Katy Perry floating in space, holding a daisy up to the camera like she was starring in an intergalactic perfume ad, I truly don’t know how. On April 14, Katy joined a group of public figures, including Gayle King, for an 11‑minute Blue Origin flight that was billed as the first all‑female crew since the 1960s. The intention was inspiration and empowerment, but the internet was… not convinced. The backlash was loud, the think pieces were louder, and even Katy later admitted she regretted turning it into such a public spectacle. It was a moment that somehow managed to be historic and awkward at the same time.

@katyperry One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder? Still processing this incredible journey ✨ Thank you Blue Origin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all - 143 See you on tour (when I come down, figuratively) ♬ original sound - Katy Perry

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Break the Internet (…Kind Of)

Just when you thought the Katy Perry space trip was her biggest headline of the year, the internet decided to casually loop Canada’s Prime Minister into the conversation. In 2025, social media went into full detective mode after Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted at the same high-profile events, sparking a wave of memes, theories, and absolutely unhinged commentary. No confirmations, no statements just pure internet chaos doing what it does best. It became less about what was actually happening and more about how quickly pop culture can turn a coincidence into a full-blown storyline. Romantic rumours or not, it was one of those moments where politics, pop stardom, and the meme economy collided and Canadians, understandably, had a lot to say about it.

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Over

June 20 marked the day Netflix casually dropped one of the biggest pop culture surprises of the year. KPop Demon Hunters an animated musical about a K‑pop girl group who also fight demons, sounds ridiculous on paper, but ended up being genuinely excellent. The animation was stunning, the voice acting was solid, and the music? Absolutely addictive. “Golden” quickly became a certified earworm, and the film’s popularity exploded so much that sing‑along versions even hit theatres for a limited run. It eventually became Netflix’s most‑watched original title ever, and honestly… deserved.

The Coldplay Kiss Cam Heard Around the World

This was one of those moments where you physically couldn’t look away. During Coldplay’s July 16 show in Massachusetts, the kiss cam landed on a couple who immediately panicked and tried to hide their faces which, of course, only made it worse. The internet did its thing, identities were uncovered, and it turned out the couple was Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s CPO Kristin Cabot… neither of whom were supposed to be together. Chris Martin’s quick joke: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy” only added fuel to the fire. A full‑blown scandal, served with stadium lighting.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Engaged

It was only a matter of time, right? In August, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially announced their engagement, and the internet responded exactly as expected; with chaos, joy, memes, and ring close‑ups from every possible angle. Swifties welcomed Travis fully into the fandom, the ring itself became a character in the story, and speculation about the wedding instantly kicked into overdrive. Love story confirmed, just say yes.

PLUS, Taylor announced her 12th studio album 'Life of a Show Girl"

Taylor Swift Enters Her Showgirl Era

As if Taylor Swift wasn’t already having a year, October brought us her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The rollout was just as dramatic as you’d expect. A showgirl-inspired visual aesthetic, her most glamorous and provocative look yet, and even a promotional film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl which somehow managed to top the U.S. box office during its limited theatrical run. And then there were the numbers. Showgirl delivered the biggest first week in music history, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, locking down all 12 spots on the Hot 100 at once, and shattering vinyl and streaming records around the world. Love it or not, this album was unavoidable and very much a moment.

The Daytime Louvre Heist

A real‑life museum heist in 2025 was not on my bingo card, but here we are. In October, thieves dressed in balaclavas pulled off a seven‑minute robbery at the Louvre in broad daylight, smashing glass cases and stealing historic items linked to Napoleon and his family. They escaped on foot, then by motorbike, and the internet immediately spiralled. The timing just happened to line up with promotion for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which led to endless jokes and conspiracy theories all of which Jesse Eisenberg very politely denied.

Robert Irwin Wins Dancing With the Stars

Ten years after Bindi Irwin won Dancing With the Stars, her brother Robert did the same and absolutely owned the moment. Paired with Witney Carson, Robert charmed judges and audiences alike, delivering emotional performances and reminding everyone that charisma clearly runs in the Irwin family. His tearful dedication to his late father Steve Irwin during the finale had the entire internet crying with him.

The Labubu Craze Hits Canada

If you didn’t understand why people were lining up for plush toys in 2025, let me introduce you to Labubu. The collectible character became a global obsession, and when Pop Mart opened its first Canadian store in Richmond, B.C., the hype followed immediately. Blind boxes ranged from $30 to $50, while rarer dolls climbed past $100 and people happily paid it. Cute? Yes. Confusing? Also yes. But undeniably a moment.

The Trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

One of the heaviest pop culture stories of the year unfolded in the spring, when Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs went on trial facing multiple serious charges. In July, he was convicted on two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution, acquitted on others, and later sentenced to 50 months in federal prison. The case dominated headlines and conversations, especially after a Netflix docuseries produced by 50 Cent dropped in December, reigniting public debate.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Gets Briefly Suspended

Late‑night television stayed messy in September when ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following controversial comments made during a monologue. Several affiliate stations refused to air the show, sparking a national conversation about free speech and broadcast standards. Kimmel was reinstated less than a week later and used his return to thank supporters and address the controversy head‑on because of course he did.

John Cena Retires from WWE

A true end‑of‑an‑era moment. John Cena stepped into the ring for the final time in December, officially retiring from WWE after more than two decades. He lost his final match after tapping out to Gunther, closing the chapter on a career that began back in 2002. Love him or hate him, John Cena’s impact on wrestling and pop culture is undeniable.

From space daisies to museum heists to tear‑jerking dance finales, 2025 gave us pop culture moments we’ll be talking about for a long time.

And honestly? I can’t wait to see how 2026 tries to top it!