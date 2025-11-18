Labubu Is Headed to Hollywood — Whether We’re Ready or Not

Collectors, take a deep breath… your favourite sharp-toothed little troublemakers are officially going from “cute key chain” to “full-blown movie star.”

Sony has scooped up the film rights to Labubu, the teeny, slightly chaotic creatures that have been clipped onto every backpack, purse, and belt loop from here to Vancouver. If you were secretly hoping the trend might calm down soon… sorry, sis. It’s only getting louder.

At this point, the movie is still in its baby steps — no director, no cast, and no clue if it’ll be animated, live-action, or something delightfully unhinged in between. All we know is: a Labubu movie is officially happening, and there’s no outrunning it now.

If you’ve somehow dodged the Labubu craze so far (teach us your ways), here’s the quick version:



They’re collectible creatures from China sold by Pop Mart in those mysterious “blind boxes.” You don’t know which one you’re getting until you crack open the box — a thrill that has turned many normal adults into full-time treasure hunters with loyalty points and a mild addiction.

People wear them on bags, luggage, belt loops… honestly, if it has a hook, a Labubu has probably hung from it. They typically run about $20–$50, depending on whether you grab a plush or vinyl figure — but once they hit the resale market, things can get spicy. Some rare finds go for prices that would make your credit card weep.

So buckle up — because the Labubu takeover is officially going Hollywood, and your wallet may never recover.