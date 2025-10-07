Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl Breaks Records, Sells 2.7 Million Copies in a Single Day

It’s not just The Life of a Showgirl — it’s the life of a record-breaking icon.

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has sold a jaw-dropping 2.7 million copies in the U.S. — in just one day. Yes, one day. Not a week, not a weekend — a single rotation of the earth.

According to industry data company Luminate, those numbers include physical and digital album sales, meaning Swifties everywhere quite literally crashed the internet, cleared the shelves, and probably caused at least one vinyl shortage at Urban Outfitters.

One Day, One Queen, Many Records

Released Friday, the album instantly broke Taylor’s own record for most first-week sales in only 24 hours. Her previous album, 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, sold 2.61 million in its first week. Meanwhile, The Life of a Showgirl said, “Hold my champagne flute,” and sprinted past that number before dinner.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Becomes the First Woman in History to Sell Over 100 Million Albums

It’s now officially the second-biggest sales week for any album in the modern era since Luminate began tracking in 1991 — and she did it in one day. (Adele’s 25 still holds the crown with 3.37 million in its first week back in 2015, but let’s be honest — the Swifties are probably already plotting to fix that by Tuesday.)

Vinyl? She Broke That Too

If you thought vinyl was having a comeback before, Taylor just made it a full-blown renaissance.

The Life of a Showgirl sold 1.2 million vinyl copies in a single week — shattering the previous record held by (who else?) Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department, which sold 859,000.

At this point, she’s competing against herself, and we’re all just here for the glitter.

Box Office? Oh, She Owns That Too

As if dominating music wasn’t enough, Taylor also topped the weekend box office with The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, which brought in $33 million in North America. So yes — Taylor Swift currently holds the No. 1 album and the No. 1 movie in the country. Somewhere, even Beyoncé is politely slow-clapping.

Between breaking charts, selling out vinyls, and turning every Swiftie’s living room into a karaoke arena, Taylor has officially proven that she’s not just a showgirl — she’s the main event.