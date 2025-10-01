Taylor Swift Becomes the First Woman in History to Sell Over 100 Million Albums

At this point, Taylor Swift isn’t just breaking records — she’s building an entire trophy room big enough to need its own postal code. On September 30th, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed that Swift has officially become the first and only female artist to sell more than 100 million certified albums.

And she did it days before dropping her brand-new record, The Life of a Showgirl. Talk about dramatic timing.

A Record-Breaking Milestone

Swift has racked up more than 105 million albums sold in the U.S. alone. No other female artist has ever come close, and only a handful of legendary men are ahead of her:

The Beatles – 183 million

– 183 million Garth Brooks – 162 million

– 162 million Elvis Presley – 146.5 million

– 146.5 million The Eagles – 120 million

So yes, Taylor is now sitting at the same lunch table as the Beatles — and she probably brought friendship bracelets.

Her Best-Selling Albums (So Far)

Swift’s biggest sellers are a mix of fan faves and cultural reset moments:

1989 (2014): 14 million

Fearless (2008): 11 million

Red (2012): 8 million

Taylor Swift (2006): 8 million

The Tortured Poets Department (2024): 8 million

That’s not even counting the steady stream of Taylor’s Versions, which have us all buying albums we already owned in three formats.

All Eyes on The Life of a Showgirl

The timing couldn’t be more Swiftian. On October 3rd, she drops her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. To celebrate, she’s hosting a three-day, cinema-style release party across North America (October 3–5). Fans are encouraged to show up in their fave Eras Tour looks, bedazzled boots, and enough glitter to be spotted from space. Dancing in the aisles is not just allowed — it’s basically mandatory.

From Country Newbie to Global Icon

It’s wild to think that in 2006, Taylor was the teenage country singer strumming Tim McGraw on her guitar. Fast forward 18 years, and she’s the most powerful woman in music — selling out stadiums, rewriting industry rules, and now, topping 100 million albums sold.

Final Thought

Taylor Swift isn’t just living in the spotlight — she is the spotlight. With The Life of a Showgirl about to hit, her Eras Tour continuing to dominate, and her numbers climbing higher than Mariah Carey’s whistle notes, one thing is clear: Taylor’s still in her prime, and she’s rewriting music history one album (and friendship bracelet) at a time.