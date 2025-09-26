Taylor Swift Will Be On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon October 6th

Swifties, mark your calendars (and maybe book a nap, because we know you’ll be staying up late): Taylor Swift will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6th, just three days after the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

From “Not a Lot Going On” to “Everything Going On”

The announcement didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Fallon’s team dropped an Instagram video that was basically a neon sign for Swifties:

The caption read “Not a lot going on at the moment” — Taylor’s classic wink to fans that she’s secretly plotting something.



Jimmy Fallon then stares at a roulette wheel, betting chips on 10, 6, and 25 (yep, October 6, 2025).



(yep, October 6, 2025). The wheel spins, lands on 13 (Taylor’s lucky number), and Jimmy shrugs: “Baby, that’s show business for you.”

Cue the dramatic entrance of an entire chorus line of showgirls, casually walking past Jimmy with a breezy “Excuse us, honey.” At that point, if anyone still wasn’t sure, the Swiftie internet detective squad had already solved the case.

The Official Confirmation

After the tease, both The Tonight Show and Taylor Nation confirmed it: Taylor will take the Fallon stage on October 6th.

Taylor’s team even reposted Fallon’s video with the caption:

“Our curtain call on Oct. 6 will be a bit late. Watch Taylor on @fallontonight @nbc.”

Swift has a history with Fallon—she often makes his show her go-to U.S. media stop when she’s launching a new era. Her last appearance was in 2022 to promote Midnights.

Why It’s a Big Deal

This is Taylor’s first U.S. media stop connected to The Life of a Showgirl. Given her track record, fans can expect a few things:

A live performance (start rehearsing those harmonies now).

An emotional/funny game segment with Jimmy (charades, anyone?).

At least one Easter egg is hidden somewhere in the set.

The Countdown Is On

Between the album dropping on October 3rd and this Fallon appearance on October 6th, October is basically shaping up to be Swiftober. So grab your sparkly showgirl cardigan, stock up on caffeine, and get ready for whatever Taylor has planned next.

Because if we’ve learned anything, it’s that when Taylor says “not a lot going on at the moment”… there’s usually everything going on.