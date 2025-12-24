Santa Tracker 2025 LIVE — You Can Follow Santa on Christmas Eve With Google and NORAD 🎅✨

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and not just because the snacks are unlimited and bedtime rules are suspended.

It’s Christmas Eve, which means jolly old Saint Nick has the sleigh polished, the reindeer fueled up on mysterious flying oats, and is officially airborne on his annual overnight global sprint.

Back in the day, kids had to squint out their bedroom windows, convinced every airplane light was Santa and every noise on the roof was definitely reindeer and not the neighbour’s raccoon problem. But this is 2025, and technology has stepped in to make Christmas Eve even more magical — and slightly more intense.

Thanks to North American Aerospace Defence Command (yes, the same people who protect North American airspace), Santa is now tracked with military-level precision.

Because if anyone is entering Canadian airspace unannounced, we’re going to need answers.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker lets families follow Santa’s journey around the world in real time, complete with:

A live map showing where Santa is right now

Countdown clocks

Festive facts

Games, music, and puzzles to keep kids occupied while adults panic-wrap gifts

If you prefer your Santa tracking with a little Silicon Valley sparkle, Google also has its own Santa Tracker. Google’s version comes loaded with interactive games, mini-maps, animations, and enough distractions to buy you at least 20 uninterrupted minutes to assemble a toy that definitely did not come pre-assembled.

Together, these trackers turn Christmas Eve into a full-blown global event:

“Santa just left Australia!”

“He’s over Europe!”

“WHY IS HE STILL SO FAR AWAY?”

It’s festive. It’s chaotic. It’s tradition.

So whether you’re a kid counting down the minutes, a parent negotiating “just one more game,” or an adult who still gets a weird thrill watching that little sleigh icon move across the map — Santa tracking is officially live.

Milk: chilling.

Cookies: ready.

Santa: monitored by aerospace defence systems.

Merry Christmas, and may Santa make it to your house before bedtime… or at least before the kids lose it completely 🎄🛷✨