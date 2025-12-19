Singing along with the radio is always a good time.

But this week? Don’t skip the Christmas carols. Even the ones you swear you hate… right up until the chorus hits and suddenly you’re fully committed.

It turns out belting out Jingle Bell Rock isn’t just festive, it’s practically a wellness activity.

Here are five reasons your off-key carolling counts as self-care:

1. It connects you to other people

A 2015 study had total strangers sing together for an hour. By the end, they felt oddly close, like they’d been through something together.

So yes, awkward church basements, office carolling nights, and neighbourhood sing-alongs all count as emotional bonding experiences.

2. It actually calms you down

Singing activates your vagus nerve, which runs past your vocal cords. When it’s triggered, your heart rate slows, your blood pressure drops, and your body eases up on producing cortisol, the stress hormone.

Basically, singing tells your nervous system: It’s Christmas. Relax.

3. It’s good for your lungs

Singing expands your lungs and improves breathing so much that it’s even used to help people with chronic lung conditions.

Which means holding that long note in O Holy Night is basically respiratory training.

RELATED: This Man Sang Christmas Songs for 42 Hours Straight

4. It wakes up your brain

Singing lights up multiple parts of your brain at once, including areas tied to language, movement, and emotion.

So when you forget what day it is but still remember every word to Last Christmas, that’s your brain working exactly as designed.

5. It burns more calories than you think

A 2021 study found singing is similar to a brisk walk. You can burn around 100 calories an hour sitting down, double that standing up, and even more if you’re swaying dramatically or pulling full Mariah Carey hand motions.

So yes, carolling technically cancels out at least one Christmas cookie. Science-ish.

Bottom line:

Singing Christmas carols lowers stress, boosts your mood, works your lungs, wakes up your brain, and burns calories.

All you have to do is sing loudly and confidently… even if you’re wildly off-key. 🎄🎶