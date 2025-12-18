This Man Sang Christmas Songs for 42 Hours Straight

Most of us are hoarse after one aggressive car sing-along to All I Want for Christmas Is You. One man, however, decided that was not enough.

Dave Purchase, 63, has officially sung his way into the Guinness World Records by belting out Christmas songs for 42 straight hours. That’s nearly two full days of nonstop jingling, crooning, and holiday cheer… without losing his voice or his mind. Mostly.

Phase 1: The Confidence Era

“THIS IS FINE. I LOVE CHRISTMAS.”

Dave kicked things off at midnight on Wednesday, feeling festive, optimistic, and probably questioning nothing.

At this stage, spirits were high. The classics were flowing. Jingle Bells still felt joyful. Last Christmas still felt emotional, not threatening. His vocal cords were fresh, his caffeine intake was reasonable, and the idea of singing for almost two days seemed… doable.

This is the same energy we all have when we say, “Sure, I can host Christmas dinner.”

Phase 2: The Math Sets In

“WAIT… HOW MANY SONGS IS THIS?”

Here’s where reality quietly slid into the room wearing a Santa hat.

Dave chose 38 Christmas songs and repeated them 18 times each, for a total of 684 songs. That’s hearing Last Christmas so many times that it starts sounding like a cry for help.

At this point, every song becomes muscle memory. Lyrics blur together. You’re not sure if you’re singing Step Into Christmas or just whispering festive nonsense while staring into the void.

Phase 3: The Rule-Following Olympics

“FIVE MINUTES IS NOT A BREAK.”

Guinness World Record rules are strict because joy must be regulated.

Dave was allowed:

A five-minute break every hour

OR a 20-minute break after four hours of continuous singing

AND only 20 seconds between songs

That’s barely enough time to sip water, blink twice, and question your life choices.

This phase is very relatable to anyone who’s ever said, “I’ll just sit down for a minute,” and immediately stood back up because there was no time.

Phase 4: The Hallucination Window

“IS MARIAH CAREY IN THE ROOM WITH US?”

By hour 32, Dave admitted he felt like he was hallucinating and came close to quitting.

This is the moment where:

The Christmas lights start blinking in slow motion

Wham! feels personal

You’re unsure if the children’s choir is real or a festive mirage

Anyone who’s ever wrapped presents at 2 a.m. on December 23rd understands this phase deeply.

Phase 5: Community Saves Christmas

“OKAY BUT PEOPLE ARE CHEERING”

Helping Dave push through were:

A dementia choir

A children’s choir

Locals who showed up for moral support

Because nothing keeps you going like people clapping while you’re on your 400th rendition of Jingle Bells. Honestly, if strangers showed up to cheer us on during normal life exhaustion, we’d all accomplish more.

Phase 6: The Finish Line

“IT’S OVER. I AM A LEGEND.”

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Dave officially completed the challenge. Forty-two hours. Six hundred and eighty-four songs. Zero vocal cords destroyed.

He and his team have now submitted video footage, time sheets, photos, and documentation to Guinness World Records for official confirmation.

At this point, Dave probably never wants to hear another sleigh bell again. Ever.

Final Thoughts

This man sang Christmas songs for nearly two days straight, while most of us need a break after one holiday playlist at the grocery store.

Honestly? Record or not, Dave has earned the right to skip Christmas music for the rest of his life. 🎤🎄👏