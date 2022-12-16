From holiday classics to modern pop hits, the best Christmas songs have a way of spreading holiday cheer and putting everyone in the Christmas spirit. Let’s take a look at the top 10 Christmas songs of all time.

10. “Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives

This classic Christmas song has become a popular holiday favorite for many. The lyrics were written by Johnny Marks and performed by Burl Ives in a 1964 recording. Its cheerful and festive melody is the perfect accompaniment to all your holiday festivities.

Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, and others have covered “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

No matter what your holiday traditions are, music is always an important part of the celebration. From Christmas pop songs to holiday classics, these top 10 Christmas songs are sure to get you in the holiday spirit!

9. “White Christmas” – Bing Crosby

Written for the movie Holiday Inn in 1942, “White Christmas” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song of the year.

Originally performed by Bing Crosby, many other famous artists have covered “White Christmas” including Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, and Michael Bublé.

8. “Let It Snow!” – Dean Martin

This holiday classic has become a Christmas favorite for its cheerful, catchy lyrics. Originally recorded by Vaughn Monroe in 1945, it didn’t become a winter staple until Dean Martin covered it in 1959.

Other covers include Jessica Simpson, Idina Mendez, and Billy Idol.

7. “Last Christmas” – Wham!

Written by George Michael, this holiday pop track by Wham! came out in 1984. The song tells the story of a brokenhearted lover who is hiding from his ex at a get-together. While it has very little to do with the holiday (except for the fact that they broke up a day after Christmas), “it’s “Last Christmas” has become a seasonal classic.

The song has been covered by many well-known artists, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.

6. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” – Andy Williams

Andy Williams released “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” in 1963. Over the years, it has become one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time.

The song is about the joy and excitement of the holiday season and is often used as the backdrop for holiday commercials.

5. “Feliz Navidad” – Jose Feliciano

Puerto Rican singer Jose Feliciano released this holiday classic in 1970. The traditional Christmas carol became a favorite thanks to its upbeat Latin rhythms and catchy lyrics.

While the song didn’t hit the US charts for over 2 decades, it is now top 10 in many different countries.

4. “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole

“The Christmas Song”, better known to some as “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire”, is a timeless classic. The song was written in 1945 by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells and has become an iconic Christmas carol.

First recorded by Nat King Cole, countless other artists have covered the song, including Shawn Mendes and Meghan Trainor.

3. “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms

Originally released by Bobby Helms in 1957, “Jingle Bell Rock” has become a holiday classic. There’s some controversy about whether Helms and Hank Garland or Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe wrote the song.

Either way, it’s a must-listen to song during the holidays.

2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

This holiday classic was originally released by Brenda Lee in 1958 when she was just 13 years old. Today, the song has sold over 25 million copies and is the 4th most digitally downloaded Christmas song.

In recent years, the song has regained popularity, ranking in the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 each Christmas season.

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the number one song on our list is from the Queen of Christmas herself. Mariah Carey recorded “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for her first holiday album in 1994. Since then, the Christmas original has become a global success, topping charts in 26 countries.

