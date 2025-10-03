Listen Live

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison

Lifestyle | What's Trending
Published October 3, 2025
By Anthony Giordano

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison. The ruling comes after a long legal case that gained national attention.

The 55-year-old producer and entrepreneur was convicted earlier this summer of violating federal laws. A jury cleared him of the more serious charges that could have brought a life sentence.

Judge’s Decision

The judge explained that a longer sentence was necessary to send a strong message. Combs will also face five years of supervised release following his prison term.

With the ruling now final, Combs will serve his time behind bars for the next 4 years.

