Katy Perry and All-Female Crew Make History with Blue Origin Space Launch

In a stunning blend of science, empowerment, and star power, Blue Origin launched its first all-female crew into space on Monday—marking a milestone not only for the aerospace company but for women in spaceflight. Headlining the mission was pop superstar Katy Perry, joined by journalist Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics expert Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

This mission, named NS-31, was flown aboard the New Shepard rocket and became the first all-female spaceflight crew in more than 60 years—since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s historic solo mission in 1963.

The rocket soared past the edge of space, reaching an altitude of more than 346,000 feet before returning safely to the Texas desert just over 10 minutes later. As the capsule floated back to Earth under parachutes, the crew shared heartfelt and emotional reactions to their once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Katy Perry, wasn't just there for the ride—she brought a daisy for her daughter, sang “What a Wonderful World” on the descent, and kissed the Earth when she landed. And no, she didn’t sing Firework or Roar—she wanted the moment to be bigger than just her. “I’m doing this to inspire the next generation—especially young girls—to believe that space is for them too.”

Lauren Sánchez, who organized and led the mission, said the experience brought the women closer and served as a powerful reminder: “We’re all in this together.”

Gayle King, who admitted a fear of flying, emerged triumphant, calling the journey “a bona fide frickin’ flight” and a reminder of how perspective-shifting space can be. Oprah Winfrey, present at the launch, said she’s never been prouder of her best friend.

The New Shepard flight not only shattered records—it shattered stereotypes. As Blue Origin continues to push boundaries, this mission will be remembered for proving that when women reach for the stars, they get there—and then some.