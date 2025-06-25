Billy Joel’s New HBO Doc Is Coming

Calling all Piano Man fans — get ready to spend two whole nights with Billy Joel this July! HBO is releasing a brand new two-part documentary called "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," and it looks like a must-watch for anyone who's ever sung their heart out to “Uptown Girl” in the car.

The first part airs Friday, July 18, and the second drops the following week on Friday, July 25, both at 8 PM on HBO and Max. And heads-up: each part runs about two and a half hours, so maybe don't plan to "squeeze it in before bed."

So, what’s it about?

It’s a deep, behind-the-scenes look at Billy Joel’s life — the good, the messy, and the music that came out of all of it. It features never-before-seen home videos, rare performances, and tons of interviews with Billy himself and some very familiar faces (hi, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and Sir Paul McCartney!).

You’ll hear stories behind his biggest hits, from “Just the Way You Are” to “Piano Man” to “Vienna.” There’s also some really raw, honest insight into the stuff he’s battled behind the scenes — the ups and downs of fame, a tough childhood, rocky relationships, and even a serious motorcycle accident that nearly ended his career at the piano.

A quick health update ❤️‍🩹

Billy wasn’t able to attend the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Festival because he’s recovering from a brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). It caused him to cancel a few upcoming shows, which had fans understandably worried. But the filmmakers say he’s doing well, following doctor’s orders, and on the road to recovery. He even joked in a message read at the premiere:

“Getting old sucks, but it’s still preferable to getting cremated.”

Who’s in it?

Aside from Billy, you’ll hear from his bandmates, his daughter Alexa Ray Joel, his wives (yep — all three), and some A-list musicians and collaborators who’ve been part of his journey. Plus, the doc is executive produced by Tom Hanks and Sean Hayes — random, but amazing.