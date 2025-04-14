Katy Perry Is Headed to Space with an All-Women Crew

Yes, you read that right—Katy Perry is going to space. The pop superstar is trading in glitter for gravity as she gears up to board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket alongside five other powerhouse women for a brief but historic suborbital mission.

Meet the (All-Female!) Dream Team

Perry won’t be solo in the stars—she’ll be joined by:

Lauren Sánchez (Bezos’ fiancée and veteran journalist),

(Bezos’ fiancée and veteran journalist), Gayle King (CBS presenter and Oprah’s BFF),

(CBS presenter and Oprah’s BFF), Aisha Bowe (former NASA rocket scientist),

(former NASA rocket scientist), Amanda Nguyen (civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee), and

(civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee), and Kerianne Flynn (film producer).

Talk about a stacked lineup.

What’s the Mission Like?

The New Shepard rocket will launch from West Texas, with a window opening at 8:30 a.m. local time. The journey will take them more than 100km above Earth—crossing the official boundary of space—and last about 11 minutes.

Expect:

A few magical moments of weightlessness,

Stunning views of Earth, and

A smooth return via parachute-assisted landing.

The rocket itself? Fully autonomous. No one will be flying it manually, which means the crew can just sit back, float, and enjoy the view.

A Spaceflight First (Sort Of)

This is the first all-women spaceflight in over 60 years, since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space in 1963.

Since then, plenty of women have soared through the stars—but this all-female crew marks a big, symbolic moment for space tourism and gender representation in science and exploration. (The shape of this rocket is unfortunate.)

From hit singles to high altitudes, Katy Perry is taking “Firework” to a whole new level—literally. 🌌✨