Avril + Deryck Reunite for a Pop Punk Moment We Didn’t Know We Needed

Okay, cue the nostalgia — because this past weekend, Avril Lavigne and her ex-husband Deryck Whibley (yes, that Deryck from Sum 41) reunited on stage at the Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and gave fans a performance that felt like 2001 all over again.

Midway through her headlining set, Avril teased the crowd, saying: “What do you say we bring one of the OG Warped Tour bands back out here tonight to join me right now?” And then — bam! Out walks Deryck, fresh out of his very short retirement, and the two launched into Sum 41’s classic hit “In Too Deep.” And yes, the crowd lost it.

Deryck joked, “I thought I quit music... but how the f--- can I miss Warped Tour?” before calling Avril “the one, the only, the motherf---ing princess.” I mean... punk poetry, right?

Avril and Deryck were married from 2006 to 2010, and while their marriage ended, it’s clear the mutual respect — and pop punk chemistry — is still there. After the show, Avril posted a sweet Insta shoutout saying, “This legend @deryckwhibley from @sum41 joined me for one of the best pop punk anthems of all time.”

This surprise performance marked Deryck’s first time back on stage since Sum 41’s official goodbye earlier this year, and while he’s been keeping busy with a memoir and even a sock line (yup, seriously), this moment was all about the music.

Could we get more surprise guests at All Your Friends Fest when Avril headlines in Oro-Medonte on June 29? Fingers crossed — because clearly, she’s full of surprises.