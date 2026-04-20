Avril Lavigne Covers Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic”

Two Canadian music icons are connecting across generations in a new way, as Avril Lavigne puts her spin on Alanis Morissette’s classic hit “Ironic.” The cover is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming rom-com Mile End Kicks.

A Faithful Take on a 90s Classic

Avril’s version stays very close to the original, leaning into that familiar grunge-pop feel with stripped-back guitar and a vocal style that builds from calm and controlled into a big, emotional chorus. Early listeners note how closely it mirrors Morissette’s 1995 recording from Jagged Little Pill, almost like a modern reflection of the original.

A Full Circle Moment for Avril

This isn’t Avril Lavigne’s first connection to “Ironic.” Back in 2005, she performed the song live alongside Alanis Morissette during a concert at the House of Blues in Los Angeles. That moment also included the two artists performing Avril’s “Losing Grip,” making this latest cover feel like a full-circle moment in Canadian music history.

Why “Ironic” Still Matters

Originally released on Morissette’s groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, “Ironic” became one of her most recognizable songs, even earning a Top 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself has had a lasting cultural legacy, later inspiring a Broadway adaptation that won major awards including Tonys and a Grammy.

About Mile End Kicks

The film Mile End Kicks is set in Montreal’s indie music scene and follows a young music journalist, played by Barbie Ferreira, who moves to the city in 2011 to write about Jagged Little Pill. Her journey takes unexpected turns as she gets pulled into the indie band world.

The soundtrack also features contributions from indie artists, adding to the film’s nostalgic, music-driven vibe.