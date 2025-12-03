K-Pop Took Over Canada’s YouTube in 2025 — And We’re Not Even Mad About It 🎤✨

K-pop wasn’t just popular in Canada this year — it owned our YouTube watch history. The biggest boost came from the animated Netflix musical KPop Demon Hunters, which somehow turned all of us into karaoke-loving teenagers again.

Not only did the movie go viral, but its soundtrack completely dominated. A few of the most-watched songs in Canada?

“Golden”

“How It’s Done”

“Soda Pop” — which also blew up on YouTube Shorts because Canadians love a good dance trend we can attempt… once.

And the biggest brag of all:

👉 “APT” by Rosé & Bruno Mars was Canada’s top trending song of the entire year

AND became the fastest K-pop track ever to hit 1 billion views, officially dethroning “Gangnam Style.”

(Sorry, Psy — it was a good run.)

KPop Demon Hunters also gave Canadian talent a moment: the film marks the directorial debut of Korean-Canadian director Maggie Kang, and it became Netflix’s most-watched movie ever with more than 236 million views.

So yes, while the kids are into Roblox and brain-rot memes, the rest of us are secretly humming K-pop anthems while making dinner and pretending we don’t care.

Canada, we’re officially in our K-pop mom era. 💅✨