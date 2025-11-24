‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Now Oscar-Eligible

✨ From Netflix addiction to awards-season menace ✨

Clear your schedule and prepare your acceptance speech in the shower — KPop Demon Hunters is officially flirting with the Oscars.

The wildly unhinged, impossibly catchy Netflix hit has landed on the official eligibility list for the 98th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature category. Yes, the same Oscars where people cry, trip on stairs, and pretend they’ve “always dreamed of this.”

The Academy released its list of films that might score nominations, and our demon-slaying KPop queens are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with heavy hitters like Disney’s Elio and Zootopia 2. Casual.

Netflix isn’t being subtle about the flex either. The platform revealed it’s their most-watched film of all time, racking up a jaw-dropping 541 million hours viewed worldwide — which means at least half of us accidentally left it playing while doom-scrolling.

And the soundtrack? Certified main character energy.

It’s the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025, with eight songs smashing their way onto the Billboard Hot 100. If your playlist suddenly feels possessed, this is probably why.

Fans won’t know if it’s officially Oscar-bound until nomination morning on January 22, but insiders are already side-eyeing the Original Song category, especially for the track “Golden,” which has “award show montage moment” written all over it.

The 98th Oscars air live on March 15, and honestly? If a film about K-pop idols fighting literal demons doesn’t win something, are we even living in the correct timeline?