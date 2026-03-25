Adults Want Easter Baskets Too… And Honestly, Fair

Turns out, grown-ups are not done with Easter — not even close.

A new survey found that 66% of adults say they deserve an Easter basket just as much as kids do. And if you’ve ever quietly unwrapped a chocolate egg meant for your child… You are not alone.

In fact, 36% of adults admit they’ve snuck some of their kids’ Easter candy without telling them. (Listen, a few jellybeans? Harmless. A full chocolate bunny? That’s a bold move.)

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Here’s what else the survey found:

28% of adults buy Easter candy just for themselves

27% have raced their own kids to find Easter eggs… and 18% admit they’ve cheated to win

34% will buy candy in bulk and stash some away like a sugary squirrel

Favourite treats include peanut butter candy (48%), dark chocolate (46%), and chocolate eggs (44%)

And about half say Easter candy is actually better than Halloween candy

And the sugar rush doesn’t stop on Easter Sunday.

64% of adults plan to hit the stores for discounted candy the next day, 59% say their stash lasts all week, and 41% admit they’ve taken Easter Monday off work.

For… reasons. 🍫