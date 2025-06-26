Looking for Canada Day events in Simcoe County? Look no further! Whether you're into live music, fireworks, or family-friendly fun, there's something for everyone on July 1st across the region.

Canada Day On The Move – Local Parks, Barrie

Barrie is taking the celebration to the people with “Canada Day On The Move.” Instead of one central event, the city is popping up in local parks across town to bring the fun closer to home.

These mobile celebrations include:

A live DJ spinning party tracks

Inflatables for the kids

Face painting

Interactive nature activities led by the Parks team.

There’s even a hands-on art zone run by the MacLaren Art Centre.

Crowd favourites like Darlin’ Darlin’ Cowgirl with her hula hoop performance and the reptile show from Scales Nature Park keep things wild — in the best way.

Open Air Dunlop Canada Day – Downtown Barrie

Downtown Barrie will be buzzing as Open Air Dunlop transforms the core into a patriotic party. The streets will be alive with live music, roaming performers, and all-day activities for the whole family.

Families can check out the kids’ zones hosted by the Kiwanis Club, grab a free Canada Day cupcake, and enjoy street entertainment ranging from stilt walkers to buskers. There's even a live wrestling match set up at Meridian Place.

Musical performances will carry the fun into the evening, including big band and country acts, followed by a high-energy salsa after-party complete with live dance instruction.

At 10 PM, look to the skies for fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay — a grand finale to a jam-packed day downtown.

Centennial Park Festivities – Food Trucks & Shows in Barrie

Centennial Park will be the city’s hub for food and family-friendly fun. The annual Food Truck Festival returns with a full lineup of vendors offering everything from sweet treats to savoury comfort food.

Moonwalk Entertainment will be on-site running a paid fun zone full of inflatables, games, and carnival-style activities. Play passes will be available starting at $20.

Families can catch the Ultimutts Animal Actors Show, which showcases the talents of trained animals featured in TV and film. There will also be roaming performers, a fire show by Luna Periwinkle, and magic from Phil Dacosta throughout the afternoon.

As night falls, fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay cap off the celebrations in spectacular fashion.

Wasaga Beach: Family Festivities and Juno-Winning Headliners

Wasaga Beach knows how to throw a party, and this year’s Canada Day is no exception. The morning begins with a community pancake breakfast and continues with games, a bubble zone, face painting, and a Children’s Activity Tent filled with crafts and entertainment.

As the day rolls on, the beach becomes a concert venue. Juno Award-winning band The Strumbellas will headline the evening’s live music lineup, with support from Grace and Fiyah Brigade.

VIP tickets are available for $20 and include front-row seating, access to exclusive food trucks, and entry into the Side Launch Brewing Co. beer garden. The day ends with a fireworks display over the beach, set to music and summer vibes.

New Tecumseth: Fireworks and Family Fun in Tottenham

The Town of New Tecumseth invites residents and visitors to celebrate at the Tottenham Conservation Area starting at 4 PM. Entry is free, and the event features food vendors, a vendor market, face painting, mascots, and carnival games.

Live entertainment runs throughout the evening, and a fireworks display at dusk wraps up the event. For added convenience, a free shuttle will be running from Coventry Park to the conservation area.

Bradford West Gwillimbury: Music, Magic, and a Circus of Fire

Bradford is putting on a packed Canada Day celebration at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre from 4 PM to 10:30 PM.

The schedule includes magic shows, circus-style performances from Pyromeo Fire Circus, and high-energy dance routines from Elite Dance Corps. Live music by The Wheat Kings will lead into a vibrant fireworks display to end the night.

Families will find plenty of activities to enjoy — from a kids’ zone filled with games and inflatables to food trucks, photo stations, glitter tattoos, and community booths. Parking is limited, but a free shuttle from the BWG Leisure Centre makes access simple.

Friday Harbour: Long Weekend Vibes by the Water

Friday Harbour is making a weekend of it, with Canada Day festivities running from June 27 to July 1.

Kick off the celebration on the 27th with food and drink specials, DJ sets, and lakeside views. Saturday brings a beachside slime-making station, an evening beach campfire, and a custom Bentley art installation by Peter Triantos.

Canoe paddle painting, Mill Street beer tastings, and a Canvas in Motion art event keep things rolling into Sunday and Monday. On July 1, the resort caps off the holiday with more DJ sets, Canadian-themed fare, and fireworks over the harbour at 10 PM.

Horseshoe Resort: Adventure and Red & White Fun

Celebrate Canada Day weekend outdoors at Horseshoe Resort on Saturday, June 28. For $45 (adults) or $30 (youth), guests can enjoy a full day of activities including unlimited rock wall climbing, scenic chairlift rides, mini golf, and tubing on Lake Horseshoe.

Gem mining kits and access to all regular summer attractions are included. It's the perfect setting for families who love to mix celebration with outdoor adventure.

Collingwood: A Festival Stretching Over Four Days

Collingwood’s Festival for Canada 2025 runs from June 28 to July 1, filling the downtown and waterfront with local art, music, markets, and family programming.

Saturday kicks off with the Farmers’ Market, LEGO Club, and performances across town. Sunday features a pop-up roller skating rink, while Tuesday’s highlights include a maple leaf pancake breakfast, a decorated bike parade, and Theatre Collingwood shows.

The day finishes with the 20th Annual Rubber Duck Race and a stunning fireworks show from Millennium Point at 10 PM.

Oro-Medonte: Celebrate at the Farmers' Market

Chappell Farms plays host to the Oro-Medonte Farmers’ Market Canada Day opening celebration, starting at 10 AM on July 1.

Guests can browse over 45 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce to homemade baked goods. Indulge in classic Canadian comfort food — including some of the best poutine around — then spend the afternoon exploring the farm’s attractions.

Orillia: A Full Day of Lakeside Celebration

Couchiching Beach Park will be the centre of Canada Day celebrations in Orillia. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 8 AM, followed by the annual Canada Day Parade at noon and the Wheely Great Parade for decorated bikes and scooters.

Children can enjoy a dedicated village with superhero meet-and-greets, bouncy castles, and crafts, while adults browse food and vendor villages or relax in the beer garden. Live performances take over the Rotary Aqua Theatre all day long.

Fireworks over the lake begin at 9:45 PM, capping off a community celebration built by hundreds of volunteers.

Midland: Parades, Performers, and Fireworks at Little Lake

Midland’s Canada Day Festival takes over Little Lake Park, beginning with the Midland Civitan Parade at 10:30 AM. The park will be alive with music from local performers, characters like Stitch and Mario, face painting, artisan vendors, and balloon artists.

Families can enjoy air bounces, crafts, and food trucks before heading over to Penetanguishene Harbour for the grand fireworks finale. Visitors should use the King Street entrance, as construction on Yonge Street may impact access.

