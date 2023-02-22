Laundry Hack That Will Save Time When Drying Clothing

It’s kinda like when you open the dishwasher after it’s clean and place a tea towel over the dishes to help soak up the moisture

A mom from Perth Australia has shared lots of cleaning and organizational hacks with her five million followers on TikTok.

She says that for a speedy laundry process, you just need to add one simple item to your tumble dryer: a clean towel.

She says if you add a clean, dry towel at the beginning of your drying cycle, then start the dryer, the towel helps to absorb moisture.

she also recommends adding a touch of essential oils to wool dryer balls to leave clothes smelling fresh and clean.

She also recommends leaving the machine door open to let moisture escape and prevent mould and grime from building up.

Thanks for the hack!