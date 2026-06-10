Doctors Warn That Drinking Too Many Hard Seltzers Could Lead to a Serious New Health Condition

Hard seltzers have become a summer staple. They're light, refreshing, and often marketed as a lower-calorie alternative to other alcoholic drinks.

But doctors are warning that drinking too many could come with an unexpected health risk.

Researchers at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center have linked excessive hard seltzer consumption to a newly identified medical condition known as Mehandru/Vachharajani Syndrome.

The condition was described in a recent medical case study involving three individuals who reportedly drank two or more six-packs of hard seltzer every day.

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The result was a dangerous condition called hyponatremia, which occurs when sodium levels in the blood drop too low.

While that may not sound serious, sodium plays a crucial role in helping the body regulate fluids and maintain normal nerve and muscle function.

When sodium levels fall too far, symptoms can include:

Headaches

Nausea

Confusion

Fatigue

Seizures

In severe cases, coma

Researchers say the issue can develop when large amounts of low-solute beverages are consumed. Many hard seltzers contain lots of water but relatively little sodium or other nutrients, making it harder for the kidneys to properly balance fluids.

The risk may be even greater during the summer when people are sweating more, spending time outdoors, and potentially becoming dehydrated.

Adding alcohol to the mix doesn't help. Alcohol acts as a diuretic, meaning it encourages the body to lose fluids, which can increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Health experts aren't suggesting people swear off hard seltzers altogether. The concern is with extreme consumption, not enjoying a few drinks responsibly.

To stay safe this summer, experts recommend:

✔ Drinking water regularly

✔ Replacing electrolytes lost through sweating

✔ Eating before consuming alcohol

✔ Taking breaks from the sun

✔ Knowing your limits

In other words, treat hard seltzers like a refreshing summer drink, not a hydration strategy.

Because despite what the commercials suggest, a cooler full of High Noons is not the same thing as a sports drink.