Illogical Things We Do…All the Time!

Humans like to think we’re intelligent, rational creatures capable of making sensible decisions. That is adorable.

Because every single day, we do things that make absolutely no sense, yet somehow we all understand them.

We’ll drive 15 minutes out of our way to save three cents a litre on gas. We’ll Google a headache and immediately diagnose ourselves with six months to live. And we’ll carry ALL the grocery bags in one trip because making a second trip would apparently be a devastating personal failure.

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There’s no logic. There’s no explanation.

Just a bunch of otherwise functioning adults quietly agreeing, “Yep… this makes sense.”

Here are some of the most illogical things we all do without even questioning them…

Refusing to watch a movie if a dog dies. But have no issues watching a serial killer doc without blinking…

Spending $400 at Costco to “save money.”

Lowering the radio in the car to see better…

Checking the fridge again 12 minutes later, just in case new food has spawned.

Paying $8 for a fancy coffee, then refusing to pay 99 cents for an app because, “That’s ridiculous.”

Hitting the elevator button six times because clearly the first five didn’t properly communicate the urgency.

Refusing to throw away a cardboard box because it’s “a really good box.”

Saying, “I have nothing to wear” while standing in front of enough clothing to open a Winners.

Getting annoyed that our teenager is always on their phone... while telling them this through a text message.

Saving the good candles, good towels, good wine and good dishes for a special occasion... then realizing apparently being alive on a Wednesday wasn’t special enough.