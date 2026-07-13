It's So Hot...The Menopausal Edition!

If you thought Barrie was finally getting a break after winter... Mother Nature would like a word.

This week's forecast is serving up sunshine, humidity, and temperatures climbing into the low 30s, with some days feeling even hotter.

If you're a mom, that means you're sweating through camp pickups, grocery runs, and wondering if it's acceptable to live inside the freezer aisle.

RELATED: Barrie Gas Prices Are Up Again — Time for Some Painfully Accurate Pump Jokes

If you're menopausal... well, you've basically been training for this your whole life. So, in honour of another sizzling week in Simcoe County, here are some "It's So Hot..." jokes that every mom and hot-flash survivor will appreciate.

It's so hot... I can't tell if it's summer or just another hot flash.



It's so hot... I walked outside, and my thighs filed a noise complaint.



It's so hot... my bra gave up before lunch.



It's so hot... my deodorant looked at me and said, "You're on your own."



It's so hot... my makeup packed its bags and moved to my chin.



It's so hot... even my menopause is saying, "This is a bit much."



It's so hot... I opened the oven and thought, "Finally, a cool breeze."



It's so hot... my kids asked what's for dinner, and I said, "Cereal. Forever."



It's so hot... I'm considering putting my pillow in the freezer... permanently.



It's so hot... I sneezed and immediately needed another shower.



It's so hot... my Fitbit congratulated me for surviving, not exercising.



It's so hot... my car's steering wheel became an anger management exercise.



It's so hot... my iced coffee turned into regular coffee before I found my keys.



It's so hot... even my air fryer said, "Don't drag me into this."



It's so hot... I changed clothes three times today, and none of them were because I looked cute.



It's so hot... my mascara is now a smoky eye whether I wanted one or not.



It's so hot... my wine is sweating almost as much as I am.



It's so hot... I finally understand why lizards spend all day lying on rocks doing absolutely nothing.



It's so hot... I've reached the stage where standing in front of the freezer counts as self-care.



It's so hot... my mood swings now come with humidity.



It's so hot... I have two settings: sweating and complaining about sweating.



It's so hot... my sports bra has become a slow cooker.



It's so hot... my hair has entered a committed relationship with frizz.



It's so hot... I don't need a sauna. I just need to fold one basket of laundry.



It's so hot... I peeled myself off the leather car seat like a grilled cheese sandwich.



It's so hot... my husband asked if I was okay. I said, "I'm fine," while standing in front of the open fridge.





It's so hot... I don't glow anymore. I marinate.



It's so hot... my fan and I are now in a serious relationship.



It's so hot... if anyone touches the thermostat, they're updating their will.