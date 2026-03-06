Barrie Gas Prices Are Up Again — Time for Some Painfully Accurate Pump Jokes

Drivers across Simcoe County are watching the numbers at the pump creep up day after day, and every time the price jumps another few cents, there’s that same moment of disbelief.

You pull in thinking, “It can’t be that bad,” and then suddenly you’re standing there like you’ve just agreed to finance a small cottage in Muskoka.

Whether you’re commuting down the 400, doing the school run, or just trying to grab a coffee run at Tim Hortons, filling up the tank has become a full emotional experience.

At this point, people aren’t checking gas prices… they’re bracing for impact.

Which means it’s officially time to cope the only way we know how: sarcasm and jokes.

Gas Prices Are So High…

• Gas prices are so high, I’m considering just pushing my car downhill everywhere.



• Gas prices are so high, my car now identifies as a decorative driveway ornament.



• Gas prices are so high, I filled up half a tank, and the pump asked if I wanted to finance it.

RELATED: Barrie has officially been crowned Ontario’s most dangerous place to drive. 🏆🚗



• Gas prices are so high, I drove past the gas station, and my credit card started sweating.



• Gas prices are so high, I waved at the pump instead of stopping… we’re just friends now.



• Gas prices are so high, my weekend plans now include “staying within walking distance.”



• Gas prices are so high, my car and I are currently in a long-distance relationship.



• Gas prices are so high, when I filled up the tank, the machine printed a sympathy letter.



• Gas prices are so high, I’m starting to understand why people rode horses for so long.



• Gas prices are so high, I’m thinking about getting a tandem bike and a very committed friend.

• Gas prices are so high, the gas station asked if I wanted my receipt emailed… or framed.



• Gas prices are so high, I filled up my tank, and now the car technically owns me.

