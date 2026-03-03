Barrie has officially been crowned Ontario’s most dangerous place to drive. 🏆🚗

Barrie is the Most Dangerous City to Drive in in Ontario.

A new study from Toronto-based insurance tech company MyChoice ranked Ontario cities from safest to most dangerous behind the wheel.

They used a 0 to 5 scoring system, combining:

Accident rates, which counted for 70 per cent

which counted for 70 per cent Driving infractions like distracted driving and speeding, which made up the remaining 30 per cent

In other words, they looked at who’s actually crashing… and who’s just aggressively auditioning for Fast & Furious: along Essa Road…





And The Winner Is… Barrie 😬





With a score of 0.6, Barrie now takes the title as the most dangerous city to drive in Ontario, knocking Brantford out of the top spot from last year.

According to the study:

Roughly one in seven Barrie drivers has more than one accident on their record.



So statistically speaking, if you’re stopped at a red light, just casually count six cars around you and whisper, “One of you is chaos.”

Who Else Made the List?

Coming in second for most dangerous is Burlington, with a score of 0.9.

14.22 per cent of drivers have more than one accident

12.41 per cent have more than one recorded infraction



Apparently, lake views do not improve braking distance.

Plot Twist: Toronto Is the Safest! Believe it or not, Toronto ranked as Ontario’s safest city for driving, scoring 4.6.





Only 6.52 per cent of drivers have more than one accident



7.17 per cent have more than one infraction

Which is wild, because if you’ve ever merged onto the 401 at rush hour, you know it feels like a live-action obstacle course sponsored by stress. Rounding out the top three safest cities are Markham and Mississauga.



So there you have it. Barrie drivers, we may have waterfront views, cottage traffic, and snow that arrives sideways… but according to the numbers, we also have a bit of main-character energy behind the wheel.

Drive safe out there. And maybe… use your signal. Just as a fun experiment. 🚦