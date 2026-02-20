Airbnb has entered its “hey bestie, wanna make some cash?” era ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With millions of soccer fans set to descend on North America, Airbnb is offering a $750 US bonus to new “entire home” hosts in host cities who complete their first stay before July 31.

The company says it’s the biggest hosting incentive they’ve ever rolled out. Translation: they really, really want your spare bedroom.

More than 500 million ticket requests have already been submitted for the tournament, which Canada is co-hosting alongside the U.S. and Mexico. So yes, it’s going to be busy. And loud. And possibly very chatty at 2 a.m.

What Canadians Could Actually Make

In Canada, the numbers are enough to make you glance at your mortgage statement and whisper, “Interesting.”

Toronto hosts are projected to earn around $2,700 to $2,715 CAD during the tournament.

Vancouver hosts could pull in roughly $4,200 CAD.

That’s driven by an estimated 146,000 visiting fans in Toronto and about 204,000 in Vancouver. Basically, half the planet plus a few extra cousins.

Nightly rates are climbing, with some listings up 50% compared to last year. That said, most current listings are still under $500 a night for two-plus bedrooms, so we’re not quite at “sell a kidney” pricing. Yet.

Is It Worth It?

If you’ve ever thought about listing your place, this is the moment Airbnb is nudging you toward. Between the bonus and the World Cup demand, it could mean a decent payday.

Of course, that also means strangers using your coffee maker, your towels, and possibly rearranging your throw pillows. So the real question isn’t just how much you could make.

It’s how much you trust people who say they’ll “treat your home like their own.” 😅