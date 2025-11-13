Sidney Crosby, Shawn Mendes & Simu Liu Join Team Canada Hype Squad for the 2026 World Cup

Canada’s getting some serious star power for the 2026 World Cup — and no, it’s not just the soccer players doing the heavy lifting.

Hockey legend Sidney Crosby, heart-throb crooner Shawn Mendes, and national treasure Simu Liu have officially joined forces to cheer on Team Canada. Honestly, if this trio can’t get the country fired up, who can?

The three celebs are the first members of Canada Soccer’s new “Iconic XI Ambassador” crew — basically a dream team of famous Canadians who’ll hype up the men’s squad as they prepare to co-host the biggest World Cup in history next June.

This is more than a campaign, it’s a national movement.



Canada Soccer Foundation, in partnership with Infinity &, is thrilled to share the first three members of the Iconic XI Ambassador program 🇨🇦📈 pic.twitter.com/bkeqhZ3ZPi — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 12, 2025

The goal? Use their massive platforms to spread the word, boost excitement, and tell the stories of Canada’s players as the country gears up for the 48-team, 104-game extravaganza. Whether it’s social media posts, red-carpet shoutouts, or fun collaborations, these ambassadors are here to make sure Canadians everywhere are ready to scream “LET’S GO!” at their TVs all summer long.

If this is just the first wave of names, we can’t wait to see who else gets called up to Canada’s official celebrity cheer squad. Game on! 🇨🇦⚽️