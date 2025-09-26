Meet the New FIFA World Cup Mascots: Maple, Zayu, and Clutch

The FIFA World Cup is rolling into 2026 with more than just soccer (sorry, “football” to everyone outside North America). This time, the spotlight isn’t just on the players—it’s on the mascots. And yes, each host country gets their very own furry, feathery, or antlered hype machine.

Canada’s mascot? Maple the Moose.



Mexico’s? Zayu the Jaguar.



And for the U.S.? Clutch the Bald Eagle.

Maple the Moose: Canada’s New Goalkeeper-in-Chief

Representing Canada, Maple the Moose is kitted out in a bright red jersey, ready to save more than just penalty kicks—he’s out to save our national pride. FIFA says Maple is inspired by the maple leaf (of course), but also embodies creativity, endurance, and even a love of music and art.

In other words, he’s the type of goalie who might stop a shot with one hoof, then pick up a guitar and strum “O Canada” with the other. Picture a goalie mask splattered with Group of Seven colours and you’re halfway there.

Also, let’s be real: a moose was the only logical choice. Beavers are too busy chewing through stadium wood, and loons don’t have the intimidation factor. But a six-foot-tall goalie-moose lumbering across the net? Terrifying.

RELATED: One Year Until the World Cup Takes Over Toronto — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Zayu the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle

South of the border, Mexico introduces Zayu the Jaguar, a sleek and powerful cat built for speed and agility. Jaguars are sacred animals in Mexican culture—so don’t be surprised if Zayu pounces into your TikTok feed with backflips.

Meanwhile, the U.S. brings us Clutch the Bald Eagle, because what’s more American than an eagle with a name that sounds like a varsity quarterback? Expect Clutch to soar high, flex his wingspan, and maybe even rock a stars-and-stripes sweatband.

Canada’s Mascot Glow-Up

Between the three, Maple might not look as fast as Zayu or as flashy as Clutch, but don’t underestimate a Canadian moose.

They can run faster than most people think, swim better than your average lifeguard, and have antlers that double as built-in vuvuzelas. (Okay, maybe not that last one.)

One thing’s for sure: if the Canadian men’s team channels even half the endurance of a moose trudging through a snowstorm, we might actually shock the world.