The Most Annoying Passenger Habits, Ranked by People Who Are One Comment Away from Pulling Over

If you’ve ever calmly driven along while someone in the passenger seat whispers “watch out” like they’re narrating a disaster movie, congratulations. You’ve met the villain of your own road trip.

RELATED: Could You Pass a Driving Test Today?

New research from Guessing Headlights looked at the top 30 passenger habits that make drivers question their friendships. The biggest offender? Backseat driving. And honestly, no one is shocked.

Drivers Have a 13-Minute Patience Window

Apparently, the average driver can tolerate annoying behaviour for exactly 13.2 minutes before feeling the urge to say something. That is less time than it takes to get through a Tim Hortons drive-thru on a Saturday morning.

Even more dramatically, 22% of drivers will call it out within three minutes. Three. Minutes. That is barely enough time to connect to Bluetooth.

Top 10 Most Annoying Passenger Habits

Backseat driving (42%) Leaving trash behind (41%) Complaining about your driving (38%) Eating messy or smelly food (31%) Saying “watch out!” when nothing is happening (31%) Putting feet on the dashboard (30%) Changing the music without asking (29%) Slamming the door too hard (28%) Yelling “brake!” when you are already braking (26%) Talking loudly on the phone (26%)

Backseat driving wins because nothing says “I trust you” like narrating every lane change. Offering unsolicited route advice, critiquing speed, and dramatically inhaling when you approach a yellow light are not helpful. They are character-building exercises for the driver.

Honourable mentions go to fiddling with the GPS like you’re reprogramming a spaceship, reclining the seat so far back you’re basically horizontal, and that aggressive air-sucking-through-teeth sound that somehow communicates deep disappointment without using words.

The moral here? If you are not the one paying the insurance, maybe just sit back, enjoy the ride, and keep your commentary to yourself.

Or at least set a timer for 13 minutes. 🚗