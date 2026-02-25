You Can Now Rent the “Heated Rivalry” Cottage on Airbnb… Tuna Melt Energy Optional

Fans of HBO’s Heated Rivalry can officially stop staring at screenshots and start packing a weekend bag. The real Canadian cottage from the show is now available to book on Airbnb.

Yes, the actual one. The feelings cabin. The drama lodge. The place where fictional tension probably did more cardio than most of us.

Barlochan Cottage sits on Walkers Point in Lake Muskoka and looks exactly like what happens when “luxury” and “rustic” agree to collaborate. The 2,500-square-foot retreat was designed by Toronto architect Trevor McIvor and features wall-to-wall windows perfect for soaking in nature… or dramatically staring into the distance like you’re in a slow-burn TV moment.

The nightly rate is $248.10, a nod to the main characters’ jersey numbers. Hockey math, but make it romantic.

Inside, the three-bedroom space is stacked with king beds, a cozy fireplace, and prime lounging territory for video games, snacks, and yes, possibly a tuna melt if you’re committed to the bit. Canada Dry in hand is highly encouraged for authenticity.

To mark the listing launch, Airbnb is donating to the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka, which means your weekend getaway also comes with a side of goodwill.

Fair warning, this place is expected to book up fast. Think breakaway goal speed. If you’ve been emotionally recovering from the show and need a lakeside reset, now’s the time to move before someone else claims your main-character moment. 🏒🏡