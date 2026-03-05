Two Local Arenas Are Battling It Out for Kraft Hockeyville Glory

If there’s one thing Canadians will rally around faster than a free Tim Hortons run, it’s hockey. And right now, two local arenas are in the middle of a friendly but very serious competition.

The Kraft Hockeyville contest is back, and two Simcoe County communities, Elmvale and Stroud, are hoping to skate their way to the top.

Since the contest started in 2006, Kraft Hockeyville has handed out nearly $5.5 million to 105 communities across Canada to help upgrade local arenas. In hockey towns, that kind of money is basically the equivalent of winning the Stanley Cup… but with new boards and better locker rooms.

RELATED: Kraft Hockeyville Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season with Biggest Changes Ever

Elmvale vs. Stroud: The Local Rivalry

This year, 445 arenas across the country were nominated, all hoping to win $50,000 in arena upgrades at the provincial or territorial level.

From there, things get even more exciting.

The ultimate grand prize includes $250,000 in arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game. Yes, actual NHL players skating in your hometown arena. That’s the kind of moment where half the town suddenly remembers they own a jersey.

The runner-up prize isn’t too shabby either, offering $100,000 for arena upgrades.

And if community enthusiasm counts for anything, both local arenas are bringing the energy.

The Numbers Are Wild

According to the Hockeyville website, the Elmvale arena campaign has been busy.

So far, they’ve racked up:

• 50 pages of story submissions

• 91 pages of rally photos

• 43 pages of rally notes

Basically, the entire town showed up with photos, stories, and probably a few emotional speeches about early-morning practices.

Meanwhile, the Stroud Innisfil Community Centre and Arena is also making a strong push.

Their campaign has collected:

• 46 pages of story submissions

• 53 pages of rally photos

• 33 pages of rally notes

And Stroud’s arena has an extra reason to push hard this year. The facility has recently been dealing with structural issues, so upgrades would be a pretty big win for the community.

What Happens Next

Submissions for this year’s contest are now officially closed, which means the judges are diving into all those heartfelt stories and rally photos.

Judging will continue until March 14, when the provincial and territorial winners will be announced.

After that, things heat up.

On March 21, the judges will reveal the top two finalists in Canada, who will then face off in a nationwide vote to determine the 2026 Hockeyville champion.

The final winner will be announced on April 4.

A Classic Small-Town Hockey Moment

No matter which arena wins, the real story here is how seriously Canadians take their hockey barns.

These arenas aren’t just places to skate. They’re where kids learn to play, parents freeze in the stands, and someone’s always running the snack bar like it’s a Michelin-star restaurant. So whether you’re cheering for Elmvale or Stroud, one thing is certain. In this part of Ontario, the arena is basically the heart of the town. 🏒🇨🇦