Kraft Hockeyville Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season with Biggest Changes Ever

It’s game on, Canada. Kraft Hockeyville is officially launching its 20th anniversary season, and this milestone year is coming with the biggest evolution in the program’s history.

For two decades, Kraft Hockeyville has believed that revitalizing just one local arena can create a ripple effect across an entire community. In 2026, that belief is turning into action on a much larger scale, with a revamped national format and the largest prize pool the program has ever offered.

What’s New This Year and Why It Matters

The new Kraft Hockeyville format delivers the biggest community investment in program history, with more than one million dollars in total prizing. At a time when many local rinks across Canada are struggling, the expanded program ensures more communities than ever will receive essential funding for rink upgrades.

For the first time in the program’s 20-year history, Kraft Hockeyville will recognize 13 Provincial and Territorial Winners, one from every province and territory. This marks the most communities supported in a single year and guarantees rink funding across the entire country, including Ontario.

2026 Kraft Hockeyville Prize Structure

The 2026 season represents the largest community investment Kraft Hockeyville has ever made. The prize breakdown includes:

13 Provincial and Territorial Winners , with 11 communities each receiving $50,000 for rink upgrades

, with 11 communities each receiving for rink upgrades Two finalists advancing for the chance to compete for a larger prize

advancing for the chance to compete for a larger prize The runner-up receiving $100,000

receiving The Kraft Hockeyville 2026 champion earning $250,000, plus the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game

New Program Ambassadors Join the Cause

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Kraft Hockeyville is introducing program ambassadors for the first time. Recently retired NHL legend Marc-André Fleury and hockey media personality Paul Bissonnette will help champion the importance of local rinks and supporting the next generation of Canadian hockey fans.

A Legacy of Supporting Canadian Communities

Since 2006, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded $5.4 million to 105 Canadian communities, helping keep local arenas open as vital gathering spaces for players, families and fans.

How to Nominate Your Community

Kraft Hockeyville nominations are officially open, and community stories are already rolling in from rinks across the country. Canadians have until March 1, 2026, to submit a nomination by answering three questions at KraftHockeyville.ca.

You can also explore inspiring stories and testimonials from communities that have already been nominated and see how local passion for hockey continues to bring people together.

With guaranteed funding in every province and territory and the biggest prize pool ever, this year’s Kraft Hockeyville season is set to make a lasting impact where it matters most.