Elvis Stojko Headlines OFSC’s 75th Anniversary Ice Show in Orillia ⛸️

The Orillia Figure Skating Club is celebrating a huge milestone with its 75th anniversary Carnival Ice Show, The Beat Goes On — Celebrating 75 Years on the Ice, happening Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Rotary Place.

And yes, that Elvis. The Olympic medallist. The legend. The Mariposa-trained king of dramatic footwork.

Here’s What You Need to Know

The 2 p.m. show is officially sold out. So if you were thinking of casually grabbing tickets the day of and strolling in… that ship has skated away.

But good news:

🎟️ Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. evening performance.

$25 per ticket

Available online until March 6

Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door before the evening show, cash only

Translation: Don’t wait until the last minute unless you enjoy adrenaline.

What to Expect

This isn’t just a regular skating showcase. It’s a full-on anniversary celebration featuring:

OFSC skaters of all ages and levels

Special alumni appearances

And a headline performance by Olympic medallist Elvis Stojko

If you grew up watching figure skating in Canada, you already know. If you didn’t, prepare to be impressed by spins that defy physics and edges sharper than your group chat.

Meet Elvis Stojko After the Show 👋

After the 7 p.m. performance, there’s a post-show meet-and-greet with Elvis around 9:30 p.m.

Meet-and-greet tickets are:

$15 for adults

$10 for children under 16

Important note: Kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult who also has a valid meet-and-greet ticket. No sending them up solo with a Sharpie and a dream.

Commemorative carnival programs are also available for $15, in case you’d like a keepsake that says, “I was there when Orillia did it big.”

This is a historic moment for the club and a big celebration for the community. So if you love skating, nostalgia, or just a solid night out at the arena without hockey fights, this is your chance.

For tickets and full event details, visit the Orillia Figure Skating Club website.