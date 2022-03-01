Every year on March 8th, we celebrate International Women’s Day.

This day is a time to recognize and celebrate the many achievements of women and girls from all over the world; socially, economically, culturally, and politically.

Join Kool FM on March 8th in honouring all the incredible women in our lives and from all over the world; the ones that raised us, taught us, helped shape us, fought for us, and showed us the importance of gender equality, and the remaining work that still needs to be done.

Join Kool FM on March 8th as we celebrate International Women’s Day by playing 100% female artists only. (click here to listen live)

This years 2022 theme is #BreakTheBias

To learn more about International Women’s Day, visit the Government of Canada website and the Canadian Women’s Foundation website.

Click here for information on the Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie Virtual Empowerment Luncheon

Click here for information on the 2022 Mother Daughter Empower Conference & Awards