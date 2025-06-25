Terry Fox’s Iconic Runners Are Back—And They’re Running for a Cause

Back in 1980, Terry Fox laced up a pair of Adidas Orions, strapped on determination (and a whole lot of heart), and began one of the most legendary journeys in Canadian history: the Marathon of Hope.

Armed with one prosthetic leg, unstoppable grit, and a mission to end cancer, 21-year-old Terry set off from St. John’s, Newfoundland, to run across the country. In just 143 days, he covered over 5,300 kilometres—about 12 pairs of running shoes’ worth.

Now, 45 years later, Adidas is honouring that legacy by bringing back the same runners Terry wore during his marathon: the Adidas Orion.

Same Look. Same Spirit. All Heart.

The re-released shoes come in classic navy and white with a golden “Terry Fox” stamped on the side. They’re even finished with commemorative laces, making them pretty much a one-to-one with Terry’s originals—except maybe a little comfier (it has been four decades).

Starting July 3, you’ll be able to grab a pair at adidas.ca. Best part? Every single dollar goes straight to cancer research. That’s right—your feet will feel good and you’ll be helping fund life-changing science.

The last time these shoes were released (for the 40th anniversary in 2020), they sold out faster than you could say “Marathon of Hope.” So if you want to snag a pair, maybe don’t sleep on it this time.

Win a Pair by Stepping Up

The 45th annual Terry Fox Run is set for September 14, and there’s even more reason to get involved this year. Participants who register and rally 45 sponsors will be entered into a draw to win a pair of the limited-edition kicks. So if you’ve got a few generous friends—or a large extended family—now’s your chance.

Whether you’re running, walking, or just cheering from the sidelines, this year’s Terry Fox Run is shaping up to be something special. And now, you can do it in style—with the same shoes that carried a Canadian legend across the nation.

Because some shoes are made for fashion, but these were made for legacy.

If you’d like to participate in the Barrie run, click here

