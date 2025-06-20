Barrie Eyes Mobile Barriers to Boost Event Safety After Recent Tragedies

Barrie may be stepping up its safety game for public events — and for good reason.

With annual gatherings like Open Air Dunlop, the New Year’s Eve Countdown, Troubadour Festival, and Remembrance Day ceremonies regularly closing roads in the city, officials are now considering mobile vehicle barriers to keep the crowds safe.

The move comes in the wake of several devastating incidents. In April, a tragic crash at a Vancouver street festival celebrating Filipino-Canadian culture left 11 people dead and several others injured after an SUV drove into a crowd. Closer to home, many will remember the horrifying 2018 van attack in North York, which killed 10 and injured 15 more.

To help prevent similar tragedies, Barrie city staff are recommending the purchase of modular mobile barriers like the Archer 1200 and MVB 3X — both designed to block unauthorized vehicle access and reduce the risk of vehicle-based attacks. These aren’t your average traffic cones: the Archer 1200, for example, is an American-made anti-ram unit that runs about $6,500 each and is used to protect people and infrastructure in high-traffic areas.

Funding for the barriers is being proposed for the city’s 2026 budget, but the discussion is already underway.

More Eyes on the Streets This Summer

In the meantime, Barrie Police are ramping up their downtown patrols. Starting this summer, you’ll notice more officers out and about — not just in cruisers, but also on foot, bikes, and even a utility terrain vehicle (UTV). Last summer saw 10 officers assigned to downtown duties. This year, that number has jumped to 17, including constables, special constables, and a sergeant.

It’s all part of an effort to boost safety, visibility, and community engagement during the city’s busiest and most vibrant months.

Whether you're catching live music at a street fest or just strolling through downtown, expect to see — and feel — a stronger safety presence in Barrie this summer.