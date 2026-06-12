Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Bra Display at Walmart

Police in Washington State are searching for a young man accused of turning a Walmart lingerie aisle into a scene straight out of a very strange protest.

According to investigators, a teen believed to be between 16 and 18 years old allegedly walked into a Walmart last Friday, headed straight for the women's lingerie section, and set fire to a display of bras.

Authorities say the suspect arrived in a white Cadillac Escalade, made a beeline for the bra rack, started the fire, then quickly returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

The store had to be evacuated while firefighters dealt with the blaze, and staff later ventilated the building to clear out the smoke. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

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Police have released a photo of the suspect, who was wearing a grey "WILDCAT" t-shirt and black sweatpants featuring an Army logo. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

As for why someone would allegedly target a rack of bras, police haven't released a motive, and potential charges have not yet been announced.

Potential Suspect Description

Male, approximately 16 to 18 years old

Grey "WILDCAT" t-shirt

Black sweatpants with Army logo

Arrived in a white Cadillac Escalade

Somewhere there's a Walmart manager updating the training manual with a sentence they never thought they'd have to write: "In the event of a lingerie-related arson..."