Walmart’s New “Beauty Bars” Are Here — Because Who Doesn’t Want Lip Gloss With Their Lawn Chairs?

Walmart is officially coming for Sephora’s girlies.

In its latest plot twist, Walmart has launched a new pilot project that brings Beauty Bars into 40 of its stores — yes, the same place you buy power tools, frozen pizzas, and that giant inflatable Santa every December.

The rollout is part of their annual Beauty Event, which kicked off April 18 and runs through the end of May. But this year, things are hitting a little differently.

Instead of just discounts on skincare and shampoo, Walmart wants you to hang out, swatch products, get expert advice, and maybe even discover your new go-to foundation — all without leaving the fluorescent-lit aisles of your favourite big box store.

According to Walmart’s VP of Beauty, these Beauty Bars are a way for shoppers to explore new trends, try samples, and connect with beauty experts IRL. Meanwhile, their online shop is getting a makeover too, featuring trend-forward brands and editorial-style content that feels a little more Glossier, a little less rollback aisle.

So now, when you run in for kitty litter and end up leaving with a bold new lipstick and a highlighter that slaps? You can say it was intentional.

Would you shop for makeup at a Walmart Beauty Bar? Or are you sticking with your Sephora points like the loyal beauty queen you are?