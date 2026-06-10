Science Confirms What Grandparents Have Been Saying for Years: Laughter Is Good for You

If you've ever laughed so hard your stomach hurt, science has some good news: that laugh may have been doing more than just making you feel good.

A new study suggests that laughter plays an important role in helping children learn, build relationships, and develop emotionally.

Researchers found that when kids laugh, their brains are actually hard at work. Those giggles and belly laughs help strengthen skills linked to creativity, memory, problem-solving, and overall emotional well-being.

But the benefits don't stop there.

Laughter also helps reduce levels of cortisol, the body's main stress hormone. At the same time, it boosts a collection of feel-good chemicals, including dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, which can improve mood and create a sense of happiness.

The study also found that laughter increases oxytocin, often called the "bonding hormone," which helps strengthen connections between parents and children.

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In other words, that family game night, silly dance party in the kitchen, or laughing fit over an inside joke may be doing more for your family's health than you realize.

Researchers say playful, joyful experiences are especially important because they help children feel safe, connected, and supported. Chronic stress, on the other hand, can have the opposite effect on developing minds.

The message is pretty simple: make time for fun.

Whether it's telling terrible dad jokes, playing tag in the backyard, or laughing at a dog who somehow got stuck wearing a lampshade, those moments matter.

And the best part? This advice isn't just for kids. Adults could probably use a little more laughter, too.

After all, life is hard enough. If science says we should laugh more, who are we to argue with science?