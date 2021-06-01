Canada Is The Land Of Laughter!

Do you remember the last time you laughed so hard that your stomach hurt? Or perhaps when you laugh so hard you snort?

Whatever makes you laugh, Canadians are among the best at it. New research says that Canadians regardless of the pandemic, are gigglers, cacklers, laughing so hard it brings on tears.

According to a report, Canadians laugh a minimum of five times a day and we love to laugh out loud.

So what exactly are we laughing at? We laugh the most at one-liners and memes. And who is making us laugh? The research found that most of our sources of comedy relief come from family and friends.

Women look for funny on social media platforms like Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter. Older Canadians turn to their favourite sitcoms for funny and younger Canucks turn to YouTube for a good belly laugh.

Laughter appears to be our saviour through this pandemic, and remember- it’s contagious in a good way!

