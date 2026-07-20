MAN GETS STUCK... INSIDE A PORTA-POTTY TRYING TO SAVE A BOTTLE OF MOUNTAIN DEW?

Some people will do anything for a cold drink... but this guy really committed to the bit.

Firefighters in Kansas City were called to what has to be one of the weirdest rescue calls of the year. They arrived expecting... well... something. Instead, all they could see was a human head sticking up out of a porta-potty toilet.

Yep. Just a head.

The portable restroom was being picked up after a FIFA World Cup watch party when the driver noticed one unit was still locked. He knocked, and the man inside said it was occupied.

Fair enough.

The driver gave him 10 minutes... came back... and the guy still hadn't come out.

When asked to leave, the man reportedly said, "I can't." Now you've got everyone's attention.

A police officer happened to be riding by, so they flagged him down. He opened the door... looked inside... and at first, there was nobody there.

Then, like the world's grossest game of Whac-A-Mole... a head popped out of the toilet.

Turns out the man had somehow managed to get himself wedged inside the tank beneath the seat. Firefighters tried talking him out... but eventually they had to cut open the side of the porta-potty to free him.

And because that's apparently part of the deluxe rescue package... they hosed him down before sending him on his way.

So... why was he in there? The man claimed he dropped a bottle of Mountain Dew into the tank and climbed in to retrieve it.

Which raises a few questions.

First... was it the last bottle of Mountain Dew on Earth?

Second... at what point do you just accept the loss and say, "You know what? That Mountain Dew belongs to the porta-potty now."

Some drinks are worth fighting for.

One that's been marinating in a portable toilet?

That's called Code Brown. 🤢🚽