Most Common Lies Men & Women Tell

We all do it. A tiny little fib here, a harmless excuse there, a “white lie” that we convince ourselves doesn’t really count. Whether it’s avoiding an argument, saving someone’s feelings, or trying to make ourselves look a little better, everyone has told a less-than-honest answer at some point.

According to a survey from the British Science Museum in London, men are more likely than women to admit to telling lies, and some may even feel less guilty about them.

The study looked at the most common lies people tell, and it turns out men and women have some very different go-to excuses.

The Most Common Lies MEN Tell

Apparently, the classic “I’m fine” isn’t number one for men. That honour goes to a phrase many people have probably heard after a night out:

“I didn’t have that much to drink.”

Whether it’s trying to downplay a few extra drinks or avoid a conversation about it, this was ranked as the most common lie men tell.

Other top “fib favourites” from men include:

I didn’t have that much to drink Nothing’s wrong! I’m fine I had no signal It wasn’t that expensive I’m on my way I’m stuck in traffic No, your bum doesn’t look big in that Sorry, I missed your call You’ve lost weight It’s just what I’ve always wanted

That last one might be familiar to anyone who has ever opened a gift and tried to hide their confusion.

The Most Common Lies WOMEN Tell

For women, the number one spot went to a phrase that has probably been said millions of times:

“Nothing’s wrong! I’m fine.”

Of course, anyone who has ever heard that sentence knows “fine” can sometimes mean the exact opposite.

The top lies women tell include:

Nothing’s wrong! I’m fine I don’t know where it is. I haven’t touched it It wasn’t that expensive I didn’t have that much to drink I’ve got a headache It was on sale I’m on my way Oh, I’ve had this for ages No, I didn’t throw it away It’s just what I’ve always wanted

The Lies We Can All Relate To

While the study found differences between men and women, there are a few lies that made both lists:

“It wasn’t that expensive”

“I didn’t have that much to drink”

“I’m on my way”

“It’s just what I’ve always wanted”

And honestly, those might be some of the most universal phrases ever spoken.

Because sometimes “I’m on my way” means leaving the house in five minutes… and sometimes it means you haven’t even found your keys yet.

So the next time someone says “Nothing’s wrong, I’m fine,” or “It was on sale,” maybe just smile and accept that we’re all guilty of a little harmless fibbing every now and then.